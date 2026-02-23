Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Diageo by 94.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 76.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $100.32 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

