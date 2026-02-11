Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $19.06. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $20.0110, with a volume of 292,578 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $954.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.48 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 135,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings’ personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell’s portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men’s and women’s grooming categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.