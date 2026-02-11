Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.25. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 98,636 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Curaleaf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.
Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.
