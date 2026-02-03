Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 35,920 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,920 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $47,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 822.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in UFP Industries by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $111,368.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,140.71. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew J. Missad sold 11,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 310,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,649,774.58. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $118.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

