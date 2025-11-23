Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Up 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) were up 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 9.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

About Treasury Wine Estates

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.