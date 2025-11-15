Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $93.94 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 4.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $93,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DIS opened at $105.87 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $190.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

