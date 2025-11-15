KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.96. 4,359,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,313. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

