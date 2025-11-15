VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.87 and last traded at C$16.59. Approximately 17,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 27,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

VersaBank Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$539.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.97.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank, became the world’s first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using proprietary state-of-the art financial technology to profitably address underserved markets in pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk.

