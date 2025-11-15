CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

VUG opened at $483.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

