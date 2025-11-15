Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.
Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88. Timken has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.
Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.
