Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.2650.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

