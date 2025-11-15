ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading Down 28.1% – Here’s Why

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 28.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $33.5970. Approximately 1,944,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,500,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 28.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.