2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.43. 42,463,472 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Down 3.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 326.2% in the second quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

