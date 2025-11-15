Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Trading 28% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Smoore International Stock Up 28.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients.

