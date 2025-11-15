Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

