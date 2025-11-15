Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.00. 1,573,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.