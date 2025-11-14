Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for QSR FY2025 Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $70.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,948,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,839,000 after buying an additional 3,230,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

