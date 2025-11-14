iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1%

EFA opened at $95.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

