Wiser Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Wiser Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Finland grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IVV opened at $675.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $671.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.02.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.