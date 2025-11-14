CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CISO Global had a negative return on equity of 264.11% and a negative net margin of 61.08%.

CISO Global Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of CISO Global stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,306. CISO Global has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of CISO Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CISO Global by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CISO Global during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CISO Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CISO Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

