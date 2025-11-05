Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Sold by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 144.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

