Mercury General Corporation $MCY Position Raised by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 34.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Mercury General Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of MCY stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Mercury General Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

