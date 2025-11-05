Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TCMD Q2 Earnings

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Schock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $494.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Sheri Louise Dodd sold 7,762 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $95,938.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 173,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,200.44. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.