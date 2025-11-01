Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.9444.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $111.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE ZBH opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.