William Blair Has Bullish Estimate for IQVIA Q1 Earnings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $216.43 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $225.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in IQVIA by 83.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 27.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in IQVIA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

