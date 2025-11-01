Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.5263.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $572,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 392,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 124,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL opened at $38.67 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

