Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,553.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 228,663 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.35 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $706.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EverQuote from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $279,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,083,383.12. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $33,760.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 119,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,582.76. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 958,113 shares of company stock worth $22,295,496. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

