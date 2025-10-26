Sanmina Corporation $SANM Stock Position Raised by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $160.25.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

