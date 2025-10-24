Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $453,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,472,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after buying an additional 506,435 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,566,000 after buying an additional 470,472 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,924,000.

STIP opened at $103.54 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

