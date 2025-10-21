Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,533 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $307.95 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

