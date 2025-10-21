Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of V opened at $344.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.11. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.78 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

