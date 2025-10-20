PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $4.3120 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHM opened at $124.29 on Monday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,755,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,108,000 after acquiring an additional 202,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 710,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 588,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

