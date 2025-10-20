OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $186.7110 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 250.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 145.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

