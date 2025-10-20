Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $2.4075 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $446.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.76. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Scott Marsh Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

