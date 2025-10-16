Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. UBS Group raised their target price on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

Equifax Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $229.83 on Thursday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

