Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,960,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Public Storage by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.92.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $300.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.79 and a 200 day moving average of $291.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 130.86%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.