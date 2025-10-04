Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,847,000 after buying an additional 39,745 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DPZ opened at $426.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $397.12 and a 52-week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

