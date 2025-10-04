Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $325,000 Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.7%

Bentley Systems stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 647,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,887,808.64. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,713 shares of company stock worth $9,511,690. 20.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.