First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 166,200 shares, a growth of 11,771.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,895.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTGC opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

