Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 182,300 shares, a growth of 91,050.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Infobird Price Performance
IFBD opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.
Infobird Company Profile
