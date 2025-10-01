Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 182,300 shares, a growth of 91,050.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Infobird Price Performance

IFBD opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

