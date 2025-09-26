Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $300.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $322.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.