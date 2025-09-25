BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,158 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

