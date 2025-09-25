American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

