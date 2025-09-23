Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $186.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average of $174.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.