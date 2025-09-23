Lewis Asset Management LLC Invests $283,000 in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

HELO stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $65.24.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.