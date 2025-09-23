IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 35,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,849,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,371,617.70. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, September 19th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $2,376,818.83.

IPGP opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,397,000 after acquiring an additional 851,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 819,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 600,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 435,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

