PAX Gold 1-Day Volume Hits $115.28 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $3,731.66 or 0.03303864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $115.28 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s launch date was September 5th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 290,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is www.paxos.com/blog/pax-gold-the-safest-way-to-own-gold-today. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

