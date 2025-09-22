DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. 45,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -165.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

