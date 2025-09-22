International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Trimmed by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $267.19 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

