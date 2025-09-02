Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,840 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 265,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 437,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 275,443 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 70.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 986,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 408,210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 156.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

