Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,840 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 265,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 437,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 275,443 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 70.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 986,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 408,210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 156.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Price Performance
NYSE:LEG opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.
Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on LEG
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leggett & Platt
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.